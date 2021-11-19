A man has been banned from a BBQ buffet restaurant in Changsha City, China for eating an enormous amount of food, even though the business advertises itself as “all you can eat.”

According to the New York Post, the food blogger and livestreamer known as Mr. Kang is now blacklisted from Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet. “I can eat a lot—is that a fault?” he asked after finding out he’s banished from the restaurant.

During his first time at the buffet, he reportedly ate more than 3.3 pounds of pork feet. In another visit, he told Hunan TV he ate eight pounds of prawns. Regardless, Kang thinks Handadi is “discriminatory” for banning him from eating all he can, as the venue promotes. He also noted that he didn’t waste any food.

The owner of the restaurant says he lost money feeding Kang. “Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan,” the owner told Hunan TV. “Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all.”

Now the owner has also decided to blacklist all livestreamers. The move follows the China’s decision to start restricting food influencers last year, with the government even looking to ban these kind of videos in the country en masse.