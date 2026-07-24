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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Megan thee Sa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Requests Permanent Injunction Against Blogger

The rapper wants blogger Milagro Gramz to cease commentating on her online.

Jaelani Turner-Williams217 days ago
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Music

Megan Thee Stallion Forces Milagro Gramz Into Additional Deposition Time as Trial Date Closes In

The two-hour session will be held as Megan's defamation suit moves towards its November trial date.

Jaelani Turner-Williams315 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses, a headscarf, and a graphic T-shirt stands against a dark wall, smiling.
Pop Culture

YouTuber Corey Pritchett Jr. Denies Kidnapping Allegations

The former family vlogger-turned-rapper was accused of abducting two women and threatening them.

Alex Ocho566 days ago
YouTuber Eats Bat On Camera, Faces 5 Years in Jail
Life

Woman Arrested After Filming Herself Eating Bat

Phonchanok Srisunaklua, who uploaded the video to her YouTube channel, was arrested for "possession of protected wildlife carcasses." She has since apologized.

Joshua Espinoza1353 days ago
Fake Klay Thompson Says He Was Been Banned for Life From Chase Center
Sports

Fake Klay Thompson Shares Video of Himself Entering Chase Center, Claims He's Been Banned for Life From Arena

Klay Thompson impersonator Dawson Gurley says he was banned for life from Chase Center after he made it past security to the team’s court prior to Game 5.

Abel Shifferaw1502 days ago
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all your can eat buffet food blogger
Life

Food Blogger in China Banned From All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Buffet Over How Much He Ate on Repeat Visits

A food blogger has been banned from a seafood BBQ buffet in China for allegedly eating too much. The restaurant is advertised as "all you can eat."

tara mahadevan1709 days ago
logan paul lawsuit
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Facing Lawsuit Over Controversial 'Suicide Forest' Video

Two years after sharing his controversial “suicide forest” video, Logan Paul is being sued by a production company that lost millions over the offensive video.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2034 days ago
gabi demartino onlyfans
Life

YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Responds to Backlash After Allegedly Posting Inappropriate Childhood Video on OnlyFans

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino's OnlyFans account has been deactivated after she allegedly tried to sell an inappropriate childhood video of herself for $3.

tara mahadevan2060 days ago
cardi b
Music

Cardi B Countersued by Vlogger Latasha K for Defamation

The vlogger has countersued Cardi B, just a few months after she was sued by the rapper.

Hannah Lifshutz2634 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Sues Two Vloggers Who Accused Her of Drug Use and Prostitution

Cardi reportedly took legal action after the women refused to retract their statements.

Joshua Espinoza2682 days ago
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logan paul young hollywood
Pop Culture

Logan Paul: 'Good Luck Trying to Cancel Me'

Despite the YouTube star's rather tumultuous year, Paul insists that his ambition for vlogging will not be deterred.

Kyle Shokeye2824 days ago
Logan Paul
Pop Culture

Nothing to See Here, Just Logan Paul Getting Punched in the Face

In an attempt to profit from settling their stupid beef, YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI decided to go head-to-head in a pay-per-view boxing match.

Joshua Espinoza2891 days ago
logan paul getty randy holmes
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Says He's Going to Stop Making Daily YouTube Vlogs

The controversial YouTuber has decided to stop his constant uploads.

Eric Skelton3009 days ago
An In N Out Burger catering truck.
Life

In-N-Out Sues Vlogger $25K for Posing as the Company's CEO

In-N-Out is not happy with the stunt.

Julia Reiss3041 days ago
Logan Paul
Pop Culture

Logan Paul's Videos Monetized Again Despite YouTube Probation

YouTube's controversial 'suicide forest' vlogger is now eligible for ad monetization again.

NoraGrayceOrosz3070 days ago
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Woman using a computer.
Life

YouTuber Claps Back at Trolls Who Slammed Her for Requesting a Free Hotel Stay

“It’s time people start to take responsibility for what they’re saying on a screen,” the 22-year-old vlogger, Elle Darby, said.

juliarp3104 days ago

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