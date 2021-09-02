A Florida 14-year-old accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey is seen referring to so-called “demons” in new footage taken from a Duval County jail feed.

Aiden Fucci, as detailed in a regional News4Jax report from Corley Peel on Wednesday, was on camera when he was brought into a room to hear ongoing court proceedings which ended with his attorney filing a speedy trial waiver.

Speaking in a mumbling manner, Fucci—who’s also seen swaying back and forth—appears to express confusion at his surroundings.

“What’s going on?” he says at one point. “Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad. What’s going on?”

Elsewhere, Fucci references “demons,” thought it’s difficult to make out some of what is being said.

“You demons wanna take my soul away,” he says at one point. “I won’t let you demons kill my soul.”