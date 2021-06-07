In what authorities are describing as an “overhand” throw that “wasn’t a nice underhand handoff,” a Florida man reportedly tossed a baby at police after a car chase and is now facing felony charges.

Police say the man, John Henry James III, chucked a two-month-old at authorities from six feet away and is facing charges for aggravated child abuse after instigating a car chase with the child in the vehicle.

“You can’t throw a baby at us and expect us to treat you with kid gloves,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers wrote in a release.

While the baby throw can’t be seen in the clip, dashcam footage and chopper video has been made available by the office and shows the majority of the ordeal.

“I’ve seen some crazy stuff but this is definitely up there,” Deputy Jacob Curby, who caught the overhand baby toss, explained to CBS News 12. “It wasn’t a nice underhand handoff from a foot away, it was a throw… I couldn’t chase him, I couldn’t tackle him, not a whole lot I can do because he had the baby.”

It started when a deputy attempted to pull James over in Vero Beach on May 26, when he proceeded to speed off, drive into a police vehicle, dodge road blocks and run over “stop sticks.” He eventually tried to get away on foot with the baby in his arms and was eventually taken to the hospital after complaining of his breathing.

He now faces felony charges of aggravated battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, reckless driving and resisting arrest. Take a look at the extended video here.