A Florida man has become the first person sentenced for a felony in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, which arrives six months after he breached the U.S. Senate chamber with a Trump flag in hand. He will spend eight months behind bars.

Paul Allard Hodgkins was sentenced on Monday, according to the Associated Press, after he entered the U.S. Capitol and “contributed to the collective threat to democracy,” prosecutors say. Prosecutors also requested he serve 18 months.

The 38-year-old could be spotted in the chamber taking selfies and wearing a Trump 2020 shirt in videos. His sentencing may set a precedent for hundreds of other cases, the AP shares.