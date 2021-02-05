A mother of eight may be fleeing from federal law enforcement thanks to her involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

According to Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, FBI agents raided the home of Rachel Powell on Thursday, searching for evidence of her whereabouts and her role in directing the violent mob that stormed the legislature last month. Powell is known as “the bullhorn lady” after being filmed with a bullhorn and instructing rioters where to go, seemingly possessing advanced knowledge of the Captiol’s floor plan.

The Mercer county resident was also captured on video using a battering ram to bust into the Capitol building.

Neighbors of Powell claim she and some of her younger children have been gone for at least a week and are reportedly hiding in an unknown location. The FBI has not officially named her as a suspect, but they are soliciting help from the public to track her down.

“We are conducting court authorized law enforcement activity at that location. We are seeking the whereabouts of Rachel Powell,” the FBI said.

As CBS reports, an FBI arrest or fugitive warrant may be protected under seal and not available to the public until Powell is apprehended.

Powell’s assumed knowledge of the Capitol building’s floor plan could be a key indication that the events of Jan. 6 were heavily pre-planned, and there is already ample evidence supporting the preemptive nature of the riot. She denied that characterization in an interview with the New Yorker.