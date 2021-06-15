A man who reportedly fathered 94 kids with 39 different wives has died in India at 76 years old, officials shared.

Ziona Chana, who many believe has the world’s largest family, died on Sunday, according to the chief minister of the state of Mizoram. Chana was in charge of a local Christian sect that allowed for polygamy.

As NBC News shares, Chana lived in a 4-story, 100-room home in Baktawng with his family, which Zoramthanga said became something of a tourist attraction.

Polygamy is illegal in India but still practiced by some, including Chana, whose grandfather founded the “Chana” sect in 1942. Chana said he once married ten women in one year.

“With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world’s largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family,” Zoramthanga wrote. “Rest in Peace Sir!”