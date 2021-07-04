Eight people were shot near a car wash in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday morning, CNN reports.

Fort Worth Police say an officer first heard gunfire around 1:30 a.m. around the 3400 block of Horne Street, according to a release shared to Twitter Sunday. Upon arrival, officers then found eight victims with gunshot wounds by the car wash. Everyone shot was reportedly taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

“Detectives on scene are still gathering information and evidence,” the release reads. “It appears that several different guns were used due to multiple shell casings located in the area.”

No suspects have been arrested in relation to the shooting, as police are continuing to investigate.

“We’re seeing way too much gun violence across the nation,” Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in a press conference, as reported by CBS 11. “We’re seeing it here in Fort Worth. We’re seeing it in Metroplex. What I want citizens to know is we’re doing everything we can, Fort Worth PD, to put a stop to this senseless violence and to take guns out of the hands of criminals… It will not be tolerated, we’re gonna do everything we can to find those responsible for this and bring them to justice as well.”