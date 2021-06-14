After already apologizing to reality star Courtney Stodden for bullying them online a decade ago, Chrissy Teigen has issued a lengthy apology, this time in the form of a Medium post.

Back in May, Stodden claimed that she told them “to kill myself” over Twitter DMs, unprovoked, when they were only 16. In tweets shared by TMZ, Chrissy told the model to “go. to sleep. forever,” and expressed her “hate” for them. Since then, Chrissy has dropped out of a voiceover role in Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.”

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” she wrote. “As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

Chrissy then continued, sharing that she “apologized publicly to one person, but there are” several others she needs to apologize to over hurtful things she’s said. She added that she’s “privately reaching out to the people I insulted” and compared the process to “My Name is Earl,” as she things some may not wish to speak with her.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets,” she shared. “My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor,” she wrote. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

The lengthy apology can be read here.