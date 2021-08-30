China is cracking down on the amount of time children can play online video games.

Bloomberg reports China’s National Press and Publication Administration on Monday imposed new rules that restrict kids and teens under 18 to one hour of gaming from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The new regulation arrives nearly two years after a previous restriction was implemented in 2019, limiting online gaming to 1.5 hours per day.

“Teenagers are the future of our motherland,” an NPPA spokesperson told the Xinhua state news agency. “Protecting the physical and mental health of minors is related to the people’s vital interests, and relates to the cultivation of the younger generation in the era of national rejuvenation.”