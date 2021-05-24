A 3-year-old boy in Florida accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister after finding a loaded gun in a sofa, ABC News reports.

The toddler reportedly found the weapon in between cushions—as it was placed there by a family friend who came over to watch TV Friday—before he shot the girl, per the report. The girl is currently in “exceptionally” critical condition, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

On the way to the hospital, three men who were in the home and the children collided with another vehicle, causing injuries. Someone at the scene of the crash then took the girl and an adult to the hospital.

Kevonte’ Wilson, 23, said he put the gun in the sofa in an effort to hide it from the kids. He was eventually arrested on charges of not storing a firearm safely, carrying a firearm and marijuana possession. Additionally, 24-year-old homeowner Chad Berrien was charged with marijuana possession and “maintaining a house for drug use.”

“There was no reason to think that this was an intentional act,” Judd added. “He was a baby playing with what he saw as some kind of toy.”

The boy is currently staying at his grandmother’s home after being taken by the Department of Children and Families.