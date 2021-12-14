Unlike the beloved Joe Byron, who the whole internet was going to give a big-ole kiss just a few weeks back, the actual U.S. President Joe Biden isn’t seeing much love on Twitter. And he will apparently not be doing any executive order magic to wipe student loan debt as many had hoped.

As announced by press secretary Jen Psaki last week, student loan repayment will indeed resume on Feb. 1 as scheduled, with the White House expected to release more details in the coming weeks.

“We’re still assessing the impact of the [COVID-19] Omicron variant,” Psaki said. “But a smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration. The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them to prepare for return to repayment on February 1st and has secured contract extensions with loan servicers.”

Sure, Biden may have initially campaigned on his support of clearing $10,000 of student debt per year of national or community service, but his hope is that Congress presents the legislation to get it done. For Americans, this means they will need to start paying back their student debt to the govenment in just a few weeks, as the White House intends to “engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan.”

That doesn’t mean borrowers are happy with Biden’s lack of action, though, with many on the internet beginning to trend “#studentloanforgiveness” on Twitter in response.

Some have called it an L for the Biden administration, while others have called it an L for all of us, but overall people are dreading having to pay back what they were promised they didn’t have to. Check out some responses below.