Days after Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police Wednesday in North Carolina, his family has now seen the 20-second clip of police body camera footage from the shooting.

Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve Brown with an arrest warrant in Elizabeth City before the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Few details have emerged regarding the incident. After the shooting, many have peacefully protested in the city to call for the footage’s release, as did North Carolina officials.

Brown’s family saw the footage Monday after certain portions of it had been redacted, with lawyer Ben Crump asking “What is on the video that is so damning?”

Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox said in a statement that “the law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time.”

“This may be done when necessary to protect an active internal investigation,” Cox said. “As soon as these redactions are complete, we will allow the family to view this footage.”

As onlookers chanted “we can’t breathe” after the Elizabeth City, North Carolina mayor Bettie J. Parker issued a state of emergency, Brown’s family members were brought in to view the footage. A family lawyer then said that Brown was shot multiples times while his hands were on the steering wheel in the video and that he was trying to evade being shot by law enforcement, still being shot as he crashed into a tree, according to Tim Pulliam of ABC 11. The Associated Press also reported he was shot in the back of the head, according to the lawyer.

A press conference will reportedly be held Tuesday at 11 a.m., as Brown’s family will release findings from an independent autopsy report.