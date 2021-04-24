Officials in North Carolina, including the governor of the state, are calling for the body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown to be released. On Wednesday, Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

According to an eyewitness, officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when Brown began to drive away. The officers then shot and killed him. Following Brown’s murder, seven deputies from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office were placed on administrative leave. Protests have erupted across the county over the last few days since.

“Elizabeth City is a microcosm now of what is going on across the nation,” said Mayor Bettie Parker in a press conference on Saturday morning. “I see now that no city, small or large, is exempt.”

Parker continued by expressing her frustration in not having the bodycam footage immediately available.

“I hate to seem like I’m being vague but they have not shared with us and I do not know the reason,” said Parker. “It doesn’t make sense we have to wait forever for the bodycam — 24, 48 hours is enough.”

Parker stands on a united front with other North Carolina officials, including Governor Roy Cooper.

“Initial reports of the shooting in Elizabeth City and death of Andrew Brown, Jr. this week are tragic and extremely concerning,” Cooper tweeted on Friday. “The body camera footage should be made public as quickly as possible and the SBI should investigate thoroughly to ensure accountability.”

Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said on Saturday that “I have not seen the search warrant, arrest warrant or the body camera footage.”