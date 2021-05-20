They say to never bring sand to the beach, but no one said anything about snow.

31 bricks of cocaine wash ashore on an Alabama beach on Monday night, Gulf Shores public information officer Sgt. Jason Woodruff reported. Per authorities, the nearly 66 pounds of coke has a street value of $1.2 million.

The first package of cocaine was found by a beachgoer near midnight, sparking the discovery of 29 other packages. Another package washed up on the shore the following morning. Police have not reported finding any additional kilos since Tuesday morning. The drugs were given to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where they will undergo lab tests to see if any other drugs are present.

While this might seem like a once-in-a-lifetime incident, Woodruff explained that finding lost drug shipments on the Gulf Shores beach is actually a common occurrence.

“Unfortunately, we do not,” he said when asked if police have any leads on the drugs’ origins. “Almost too many scenarios to even try to speculate. This may happen once every year, but we rarely get many answers.”

Despite the frequency, Woodruff did admit that is the largest amount of drugs his department has discovered. Residents were evidently “shocked” to learn such a large shipment of cocaine had been found near their homes, and law enforcement has increased patrols on the beach as a result.