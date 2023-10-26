18 Dead in Maine Mass Shootings, Suspect Remains at Large (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10/26, 10:41 a.m. ET: During a press conference Thursday morning, as seen below, authorities confirmed that the search for suspect Robert Card remained ongoing.
Additionally, it was confirmed during the press conference that 18 people had been killed in the attacks and another 13 people had been injured. Prior to the press conference, differing accounts of the death toll had circulated.
“Lewiston is a special place,” Maine Governor Janet Mills said at Thursday’s presser. “It’s a close-knit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere. … I love this place just as I love my whole state with my entire heart. I’m so deeply saddened, as is every one of the 1.3 million people of this beautiful state. This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens. … No city does, no state, no people.”
Mass shootings at two locations in the city of Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday evening reportedly claimed the lives of at least 22 people and injured 50 to 60 other individuals.
Over six hours later, a white male suspect was at large after opening fire with an AR-15–style rifle at a bar as well as a bowling alley. Various sources including ABC News report the establishment was holding a children's bowling night.
Law enforcement has named 40-year-old Bowdoin resident Robert Card as the "person of interest."
“Police, fire and rescue personnel descended on Sparetime Recreation on Mollison Way about 7:15 p.m. after a report of an active shooter,” Lewiston's Sun Journal wrote. “Shortly after, reports came in that there was another shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street.”
The local newspaper received confirmation from Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Sampson that at least 22 people were killed, with that number likely to rise. Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy gave CNN the same count. The Sun Journal initially had the death toll as "at least 10," while outlets including CNN earlier in the evening cited law enforcement sources claiming 16 or more lives were lost.
The sheriff's office released photos of a person of interest and a vehicle, the latter ultimately located abandoned in the town of Lisbon, eight miles away.
The Associated Press reports that Robert Card “is a firearms instructor trained by the military and was recently committed to a mental health facility,” citing a state police bulletin. “The document says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023,” the AP adds. “It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition. The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine.”
Central Maine Medical Center said it is “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and coordinating with other hospitals to care for victims.
Maine State Police wrote on Facebook, "Law enforcement is asking people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at two locations right now. Again please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation."
Lewiston is Maine's second-largest city with a population of roughly 37,000-38,000, situated about 35 miles north of Portland. The city's police department is asking those with information to dial 207-513-3001, extension 3327, or simply 911.
Senator Angus King stated on Twitter, "President Biden just reached out to Senator King directly and offered any federal assistance he can provide to help the people of Maine. Senator King expressed his deep appreciation to the President for the outreach and support."
A senior White House official told NBC News that Joe Biden also called Maine Governor Janet Mills, Sen. Susan Collins, and Rep. Jared Golden, pledging "full federal support" after the "horrific attack."
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Schemengees Bar and Grill shared a brief statement on the violence, which occurred at the venue during its Industry Night event.
“My heart is crushed,” a business rep said. “I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason. We [lost] great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this. Sending out prayers to everyone.”
A Maine State Police press conference is slated for later Thursday morning.