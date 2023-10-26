18 Dead in Maine Mass Shootings, Suspect Remains at Large (UPDATE)

See original story below.

Mass shootings at two locations in the city of Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday evening reportedly claimed the lives of at least 22 people and injured 50 to 60 other individuals.

Over six hours later, a white male suspect was at large after opening fire with an AR-15–style rifle at a bar as well as a bowling alley. Various sources including ABC News report the establishment was holding a children's bowling night.

Law enforcement has named 40-year-old Bowdoin resident Robert Card as the "person of interest."

“Police, fire and rescue personnel descended on Sparetime Recreation on Mollison Way about 7:15 p.m. after a report of an active shooter,” Lewiston's Sun Journal wrote. “Shortly after, reports came in that there was another shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street.”

The local newspaper received confirmation from Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Sampson that at least 22 people were killed, with that number likely to rise. Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy gave CNN the same count. The Sun Journal initially had the death toll as "at least 10," while outlets including CNN earlier in the evening cited law enforcement sources claiming 16 or more lives were lost.

The sheriff's office released photos of a person of interest and a vehicle, the latter ultimately located abandoned in the town of Lisbon, eight miles away.

The Associated Press reports that Robert Card “is a firearms instructor trained by the military and was recently committed to a mental health facility,” citing a state police bulletin. “The document says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023,” the AP adds. “It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition. The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine.”