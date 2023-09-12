Of Course Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Trying to Get Involved With Hunt for Crab-Walking Prison Escapee

Dog the Bounty Hunter has made it known that he may join the manhunt in Pennsylvania for a fugitive under certain circumstances.

TMZ reported that a source close to Dog stated the reality TV star has been keeping an eye on Danelo Cavalcante, the man who broke out of prison two weeks ago by crab-walking up a wall.

Dog has reportedly been calling law enforcement and other officials he knows in the Pennsylvania area to get all the details on Cavalcante. The source also claimed Dog may fly out to Chester County this week to assist in the hunt for the fugitive murderer once he gets a good feel for the area.

Danelo Cavalcante is a convicted killer who broke out of Chester County prison. In a video that went viral on social media, Cavalcante got out by crab-walking up a wall and fleeing into Longwood Gardens.

Earlier this week, law enforcement called Cavalcante "armed and extremely dangerous" after he stole a rifle from the garage of a local homeowner. The person fired several shots at Cavalcante, but he once again got away.

According to an emergency alert, Cavalcante was spotted in Chester County's South Coventry Township on Monday night, which was about 20 miles north of the prison. Art Roderick, a former U.S. Marshall, told TMZ he believes the fugitive will get caught, but it's going to be difficult given details of where he's been spotted so far.

Roderick also stated he doesn't believe Cavalcante is out to hurt anyone and may be trying to flee the country. He also stated people will not be praising Cavalcante as a folk hero as they know he's a dangerous person.