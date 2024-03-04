'Free Squall': People Have Jokes After NYPD Shares Pic of What Looks Like Cosplay Accessory

Rest easy, everyone. Thanks to prematurely proud police, there appears to be one less person on the streets armed with a cosplay sword-gun.
Over the weekend, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shared a photo of the apparent cosplay accessory in question, telling the general public that their 90th Precinct had confiscated what they described as a "weapon [and] fake FBI shield" after receiving a call about "a man with a gun in Brooklyn."
With a swift sense of unity we've come to expect in response to such things, the commentary on Twitter, a platform I still refuse to refer to as X, was decidedly hilarious. For example, several people pointed out that this sword-gun prop looks identical to one that can be purchased online for a reasonable amount of money.
Notably, the examples given pointed to props often utilized by cosplayers. The feverish piling-up of jokes also included multiple mentions of Squall Leonhart, a character from the Final Fantasy franchise.
Enjoy a sampling below.
When reached for comment by Complex on Monday, an NYPD spokesperson said that Wesley Williams, 40, was “placed into custody” on Feb. 29 with listed pending charges including criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a forged instrument. Per the rep, an investigation remains in progress.
But rest assured the department is taking all of its duties seriously, including those of its official dance team.