'Free Squall': People Have Jokes After NYPD Shares Pic of What Looks Like Cosplay Accessory

Rest easy, everyone. Thanks to prematurely proud police, there appears to be one less person on the streets armed with a cosplay sword-gun.

Over the weekend, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shared a photo of the apparent cosplay accessory in question, telling the general public that their 90th Precinct had confiscated what they described as a "weapon [and] fake FBI shield" after receiving a call about "a man with a gun in Brooklyn."