Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Lineup at Latest Cupertino Event

We’re squarely in the middle of September now, which means it’s time for another new iPhone unveiling from Apple. In other words, this is the day that the lord has made, and we will rejoice and be glad in it.

Tim Cook and company’s latest event, dubbed Wonderlust, was expected to include the debut of the iPhone 15 (and it did indeed). In fact, the newest generation of the ubiquitous device was accurately predicted to be utilizing a USB-C port in place of its usual Lightning-based charging capabilities, marking a significant change.

“Nothing’s more important than helping save lives, and it’s amazing to see all the ways people use Apple Watch and iPhone every day,” Cook said at the top of Tuesday’s event before rounding up some recent updates to the company’s other products, including its Mac lineup and the debut of Apple Vision Pro.

Watch the archived livestream of Apple's Wonderlust event up top. Below, see highlights from the latest range of devices, including the new iPhone.

Apple Watch

This time around, the watch has been “redesigned on the inside,” resulting in a truly boosted performance experience. Series 9 boasts Apple’s “most powerful watch chip yet,” not to mention 30 percent faster GPU.