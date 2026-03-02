Life

Austin Mass Shooting Suspect Reportedly Wore Iranian Flag Shirt, FBI Investigating Terrorism Link

FBI and Austin police are examining the shooter's possible extremist motive in the deadly West Sixth Street attack.

A police officer stands behind yellow "Police Line Do Not Cross" tape, facing a street with parked vehicles, including a silver SUV.
(Photo by Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A mass shooting in Austin’s entertainment district early Sunday left three people dead, including the suspect, and injured 14 others, as federal authorities investigate whether the attack may be tied to terrorism, the Associated Press reports.

The violence unfolded just before 2 a.m. outside Buford’s bar on West Sixth Street, a busy nightlife corridor in downtown Austin. According to police, the gunman drove past the area multiple times before stopping his SUV, turning on his hazard lightfs, and opening fire with a handgun at people gathered outside.

Officials said the suspect then drove a short distance away, exited the vehicle with a rifle, and continued shooting at pedestrians before Austin police officers confronted and fatally shot him.

Among the details now under scrutiny, law enforcement sources said the suspect was wearing a shirt bearing the Iranian flag, and a hoodie that said “property of Allah.” Authorities have not publicly identified the shooter, but the FBI confirmed there were items and indicators connected to the suspect that raised concerns about a possible terrorism link.

“It is too early to determine a specific motive,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran said during a briefing. However, he added that investigators found evidence suggesting a potential connection worth examining further.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene within seconds and treated 17 victims. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, including the shooter, while 14 others were transported to hospitals. Several victims were listed in critical condition. Several witnesses described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted.

Kelson Li, who had been nearby, said he heard multiple shots and saw crowds running in panic. When he returned to the area, he saw several people on the ground receiving emergency aid.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called the shooting a devastating moment for the city, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said additional patrols would be deployed to increase security. Abbott also noted that heightened tensions tied to the ongoing U.S.–Iran conflict had already prompted increased protective measures statewide.

Federal investigators are continuing to examine the suspect’s background, vehicle, and personal items as they work to determine whether the attack was motivated by extremist ideology or other factors.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact Austin police as the investigation remains ongoing.

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