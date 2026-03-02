Austin Mass Shooting Suspect Reportedly Wore Iranian Flag Shirt, FBI Investigating Terrorism Link

A mass shooting in Austin’s entertainment district early Sunday left three people dead, including the suspect, and injured 14 others, as federal authorities investigate whether the attack may be tied to terrorism, the Associated Press reports.

The violence unfolded just before 2 a.m. outside Buford’s bar on West Sixth Street, a busy nightlife corridor in downtown Austin. According to police, the gunman drove past the area multiple times before stopping his SUV, turning on his hazard lightfs, and opening fire with a handgun at people gathered outside.

Officials said the suspect then drove a short distance away, exited the vehicle with a rifle, and continued shooting at pedestrians before Austin police officers confronted and fatally shot him.

Among the details now under scrutiny, law enforcement sources said the suspect was wearing a shirt bearing the Iranian flag, and a hoodie that said “property of Allah.” Authorities have not publicly identified the shooter, but the FBI confirmed there were items and indicators connected to the suspect that raised concerns about a possible terrorism link.