Video Shows Family of Deceased Pregnant Teen Attack Son's Alleged Killer in Courtroom

In October, a massive brawl broke out in a Texas courtroom among the anguished family members of a pregnant teenager who was found dead on Tuesday.
In video obtained by KSAT 12, relatives of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, attacked Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 18, who was awaiting trial in the Bexar County courtroom in the murder of Ethan Soto, 15, brother of the aforementioned young woman. Rivas was reportedly awaiting his appearance for the murder of Ethan, who was killed in May 2022, when he allegedly made a gesture towards the teenager's family.
Rivas was accused of killing Ethan as revenge after the 15-year-old allegedly stole THC cartridges from him.
Footage from the melee shows Soto's relatives beating the murder suspect with authorities trying to stop the chaos. Now, the family is grieving another loss, as Soto's older sister, Savanah, was last seen on Friday, just one day before she was scheduled to be induced, per CBS News. Less than a week later, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, the bodies of Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, were found inside a vehicle at Colinas at Medical Apartments in San Antonio. A CLEAR Alert for the teenager read that she could have been in a gray 2013 Kia Optima with temporary Texas tags.
The 18-year-old, who was expecting a baby boy, was nine months pregnant. Soto's family accused Guerra of being "abusive" towards the teenager, but that Savanah was excited to be a first-time mother.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called the crime scene "very perplexing" and a "possible murder," although he didn't share any further details about the couple's deaths.