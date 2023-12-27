Video Shows Family of Deceased Pregnant Teen Attack Son's Alleged Killer in Courtroom

In October, a massive brawl broke out in a Texas courtroom among the anguished family members of a pregnant teenager who was found dead on Tuesday.

In video obtained by KSAT 12, relatives of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, attacked Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 18, who was awaiting trial in the Bexar County courtroom in the murder of Ethan Soto, 15, brother of the aforementioned young woman. Rivas was reportedly awaiting his appearance for the murder of Ethan, who was killed in May 2022, when he allegedly made a gesture towards the teenager's family.

Rivas was accused of killing Ethan as revenge after the 15-year-old allegedly stole THC cartridges from him.