Multiple Women Share TikToks Saying They Were Randomly Punched in the Face by Men While Walking in NYC

Multiple women have recently shared TikTok videos saying they were punched in the face by random men in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York City.
As reported by the New York Post, several women with sizeable TikTok followings said they were attacked unprovoked. "You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," said TikTok user Halley Kate in a video where a noticeable mark could be seen on her face. "Oh my God, it was so bad, I can’t even talk."
She later shared an update video and confirmed she reported the attack to the New York Police Department.
TikTok creator Mikayla Toninato responded to Kate's video by sharing her similar experience. "I just got punched in the face, walking home," she shared. "I was literally like leaving class, I turned the corner and I was looking down and I was looking at my phone and texting and then, out of nowhere, this man just came up and hit me in the face."
She said the assault happened at West 14th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan as she walked home from Greenwich Village’s Parsons School of Design.
A viral clip from a third woman named Olivia Brand surfaced, echoing the experiences Kate and Toninato had. "I literally got punched in the head on the sidewalk. He goes, ‘Sorry,’ and then punches me," she shared. "Holy crap, what the hell just happened? Oh my God."
The NYPD said they received reports of the attacks from both Kate and Brand, the former of whom was treated for injuries at a nearby medical facility.
Per NBC News, comedian Sarah Harvard also shared her experience of an alleged assault. "I was not on my phone. I was walking somewhere, and I got attacked from behind," said the 30-year-old, who said the attack happened close to Delancey Street and Essex Street station. "So it’s really violating that I didn’t see it coming and there was nothing I could’ve done, really, to prevent it from happening."
Harvard said she didn't report the attack at first but felt compelled to do so after seeing the viral videos of women sharing their experiences.
Officials said it's unclear if the incidents are connected.