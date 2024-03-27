Multiple Women Share TikToks Saying They Were Randomly Punched in the Face by Men While Walking in NYC

Multiple women have recently shared TikTok videos saying they were punched in the face by random men in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York City.

As reported by the New York Post, several women with sizeable TikTok followings said they were attacked unprovoked. "You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," said TikTok user Halley Kate in a video where a noticeable mark could be seen on her face. "Oh my God, it was so bad, I can’t even talk."

She later shared an update video and confirmed she reported the attack to the New York Police Department.