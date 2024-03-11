Someone's Making a Movie Mirroring Viral 'Who TF Did I Marry?' TikTok Series and It's Already Got a Trailer

Someone is already trying to capitalize on TikToker Tareasa "Reesa Teesa" Johnson's viral Who TF Did I Marry? series with a movie that is eerily similar to her real-life story.

The new low-budget movie from Alvin Gray's 9/10 Productions Film is titled The Wife That Didn't Know Who She Married, and the trailer teases a story that appears to be heavily inspired by Reesa Teesa's viral TikToks. The clip features several details pulled mirroring her real-life story, including the ultra-specific inclusion of Gatorade bottles. At one point, the protagonist Tessa (very subtle) asks another character, "Who the fuck did I marry?"

The trailer ends with her recording a video about the ordeal, and the team behind the movie isn't trying to hide its inspirations. The protagonist—exactly like Reesa Teesa did below—introduces the confessional video series in her car asking viewers to "excuse" her hair.