Sam Neill’s Ex Laura Tingle Shares Emotional Details of His Final Weeks

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill’s unexpected death at the age of 78 has led to an outpouring of love and tributes from fans and his former co-stars. Although Neill’s family said he remained cancer-free, little information was initially shared about his health in the weeks before his death.

Now, his ex, journalist Laura Tingle, is speaking out about the actor’s final days.

While appearing on Sydney Mornings on Tuesday, Tingle, who dated Neill from 2018 to 2021, revealed that Neill had an extensive list of health struggles in recent years.

“The bottom line is he’d been fighting various forms of cancer for at least the last five years intensively,” she said. “That takes a toll on anybody’s body. He’d had a lot of chemo and a lot of immunotherapy. Thankfully, it had finally cleared him of the blood cancer that he had. But that left him pretty compromised in terms of his immune system. I think his poor old body sort of got a bit exhausted.”

Tingle noted that Neill had been “pretty sick for the last couple of weeks.”