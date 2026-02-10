Nick Viall Reportedly Apologized to Austen Kroll After Interview Backlash

Salley Carson claims that podcast host Nick Viall privately apologized to her Southern Charm co-star, Austen Kroll, after a recent controversial interview. Former Bachelor Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy Viall, host a popular podcast called The Viall Files. Last month, they had Austen on the show to discuss his acting career and relationships with his fellow cast members on Southern Charm. However, the interview took a much more personal turn when Natalie unexpectedly questioned Nick about the tragic death of his older sister, Kyle. In 1994, 9-year-old Kyle was on a family hiking trip in North Carolina when she suffered a fall from a cliff and passed away. Austen was only 7-years-old at the time and witnessed the horrific accident, which has had a lasting impact on his life.

While Austen had discussed the incident briefly in the past, he seemed caught off guard when suddenly asked about it during the interview. “Quickly jumping out of Southern Charm, I’m sure we’re gonna jump right back into it, but going into your childhood, I didn’t know this about your sister passing at 9,” said Natalie. “Okay, we are switching gears,” an uncomfortable-looking Austen said after the sudden transition. Natalie went on to ask further personal questions about the tragedy, including specifically inquiring about the cliff that Kyle fell off of. Once the podcast was shared online, the backlash was nearly immediate, with many calling the questions about Austen’s sister insensitive.