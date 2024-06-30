UK Woman Arrested After Footage Allegedly Shows Prison Officer Engaging in Sex With Inmate

According to the statement from the Metropolitan Police, the arrest occurred on June 28. “A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office later that day,” a statement reads. The release also revealed the woman to be 30-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu, who was charged on June 29 with misconduct in public office.

The statement from the police doesn't specifically say Abreu was the prison officer who recorded in the video, though that is the assumption. It’s also unknown when the purported clip was captured; according to the Guardian, the prison officer in the video was wearing a full uniform. Abreu’s court date has been set for July 1.