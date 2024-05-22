Colorado Teen Faces 60 Years in Prison for Killing Family of Five in Fire

The 20-year-old and his two friends set the blaze after thinking his stolen iPhone was in the home.

May 22, 2024
A Colorado teen was 16 years old when he set fire to a home in which he thought his stolen iPhone was located.

Now, four years later, Kevin Huy Bui faces up to 60 years in prison for participating in the homicide, USA Today reports. After being robbed, Bui and his two friends, Dillon Siebert and Gavin Seymour thought they tracked Bui’s iPhone to the correct house using the Find My iPhone app.

He believed his device had pinged at the home of a Senegalese family, but he got the wrong house, which he didn’t know. Bui and his friends sought revenge by setting the home ablaze. 

The family of five who died on Aug. 5, 2020, included 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol and their 22-month-old daughter, Khadija. The couple’s relative, 25-year-old Hassan Diol also perished in the fire, as did her 7-month-old daughter, Hawa Beye. Three other people escaped the blaze by jumping through an upstairs window, suffering from broken bones.

Surveillance footage shows Bui and his two friends in face masks and hoodies as they set the home on fire. They were arrested five months after the incident.

Bui pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the deaths and will receive his sentence on July 2. Siebert, who is 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention and seven years in state prison last year. Seymour, who is 19, also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

