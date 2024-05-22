Colorado Teen Faces 60 Years in Prison for Killing Family of Five in Fire

A Colorado teen was 16 years old when he set fire to a home in which he thought his stolen iPhone was located.

Now, four years later, Kevin Huy Bui faces up to 60 years in prison for participating in the homicide, USA Today reports. After being robbed, Bui and his two friends, Dillon Siebert and Gavin Seymour thought they tracked Bui’s iPhone to the correct house using the Find My iPhone app.

He believed his device had pinged at the home of a Senegalese family, but he got the wrong house, which he didn’t know. Bui and his friends sought revenge by setting the home ablaze.