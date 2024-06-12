We've Got 6 Months Until There’s Widespread Robot Sex, According to Resfuraced 2016 Tabloid Report

By this time next year, will you or someone you know be fucking a robot?

Believe it or not, such inquiries took up a lot of brain space back in, say, 2016, when British tabloid The Sun let loose a tweet that read, in part, 'Women will be having more sex with ROBOTS than men by 2025." The article itself, meanwhile, carried the same sentiment in headline form, with its underlying claims stemming from comments provided by Dr. Ian Pearson, a futurologist.

Pearson also made a broader prediction positing that mere human sex would be bested by that of the robot variety by 2050, due largely to what Pearson described as the gradual letting go of any "squeamishness" on the topic over time.