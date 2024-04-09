Billy Dee Williams Defends Actors Using Blackface: 'I Love That Kind of Stuff'

Though it's racist and offensive for many people, blackface doesn't seem to bother Billy Dee Williams.

In a new episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Williams shared his perspective on minstrelsy, reflecting on Laurence Olivier’s performance as Othello in 1965, a famously controversial moment in blackface history.

“When [Olivier] did ‘Othello,’ I fell out laughing,” Williams said at around the 58-minute mark of the video below. “He stuck his ass out and walked around with his ass because Black people are supposed to have big asses.”