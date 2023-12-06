Groom From Viral $59 Million ‘Wedding of the Century' Faces Prison After Allegedly Shooting at Police

A Texas groom whose lavish wedding went viral on social media is facing a lengthy prison sentence.
The Dallas Morning News reports Jacob LaGrone, 29, is facing life in prison for shooting at North Texas police officers in March. Back in November, LaGrone tied the knot with Madelaine Brockway in what social media dubbed “the Wedding of the Century. "
The couple reportedly spent $59 million on a five-day celebration in Paris, France, which included a ceremony at the Palace of Versailles, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera house, and a performance by Maroon 5.
On Thursday, LaGrone appeared in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
LaGrone is accused of shooting at police during a Mar. 14 incident in which Westworth Village officers were responding to "multiple disturbance calls" at LaGrone's address before they "were fired upon."
Law enforcement claims LaGrone, who's been offered a plea deal of 25 years in prison, “did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury" to the three police officers and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm.”
LaGrone's wife, car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway, 26, did not appear in court for her husband's indictment.