Groom From Viral $59 Million ‘Wedding of the Century' Faces Prison After Allegedly Shooting at Police

On Thursday, LaGrone appeared in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

LaGrone is accused of shooting at police during a Mar. 14 incident in which Westworth Village officers were responding to "multiple disturbance calls" at LaGrone's address before they "were fired upon."

Law enforcement claims LaGrone, who's been offered a plea deal of 25 years in prison, “did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury" to the three police officers and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm.”

LaGrone's wife, car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway, 26, did not appear in court for her husband's indictment.