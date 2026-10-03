Popeyes Chicken Is About to Start Flying Through the Sky in California

Early tests averaged under five minutes per delivery, though DoorDash will decide whether orders fly based on weather, distance, traffic, and package size.

Popeyes and Chipotle will help DoorDash test drone deliveries in Northern California after the FAA approved commercial operations in July.

Popeyes has spent 2026 trying to get customers back through its doors. Now it's testing another option: flying the chicken directly to them. According to The Los Angeles Times, DoorDash announced that the chicken chain will be among the first restaurant chains to test its in-house delivery drones in California, following Federal Aviation Administration approval for commercial operations in July. The aircraft can reportedly get an order to a customer in less than five minutes on average during early testing, potentially turning Popeyes delivery into a trip through the sky rather than through traffic. The program is expected to begin in Northern California, with Popeyes and Chipotle among the restaurant partners. DoorDash says roughly 80% of its typical restaurant orders are small and light enough to be safely carried by its drones.