Life

Popeyes Chicken Is About to Start Flying Through the Sky in California

DoorDash’s FAA-certified drone program will test Popeyes deliveries in Northern California after averaging under five minutes in initial trials.

You Can Now Get Popeyes Delivered to You by Drone in Los Angeles
Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Popeyes and Chipotle will help DoorDash test drone deliveries in Northern California after the FAA approved commercial operations in July.
  • Early tests averaged under five minutes per delivery, though DoorDash will decide whether orders fly based on weather, distance, traffic, and package size.
  • The test comes as Popeyes confronts a 6.5% same-store sales decline, expands self-order kiosks, and navigates a major franchisee’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Popeyes has spent 2026 trying to get customers back through its doors. Now it's testing another option: flying the chicken directly to them.

According to The Los Angeles Times, DoorDash announced that the chicken chain will be among the first restaurant chains to test its in-house delivery drones in California, following Federal Aviation Administration approval for commercial operations in July. The aircraft can reportedly get an order to a customer in less than five minutes on average during early testing, potentially turning Popeyes delivery into a trip through the sky rather than through traffic.

The program is expected to begin in Northern California, with Popeyes and Chipotle among the restaurant partners. DoorDash says roughly 80% of its typical restaurant orders are small and light enough to be safely carried by its drones.

Not every order will take flight: the company will determine whether to deploy a drone based on weather conditions, distance, traffic, and other factors.

The drones are the latest piece of DoorDash's expanding autonomous delivery network, which already includes sidewalk robots and technology from companies including Wing, Flytrex, Serve Robotics and Coco Robotics. DoorDash Labs has also developed its own four-wheeled delivery robot.

For DoorDash co-founder Stanley Tang, who oversees the company's robotics efforts, the goal is adding capacity as demand keeps climbing.

"As we add more and more categories, the consumer demand for delivery is just going to keep growing," Tang told Bloomberg. "So it's about adding more capacity to the fleet so we can meet that demand."

For Popeyes, the test arrives during a year when technology and restaurant operations have increasingly collided.

Parent company Restaurant Brands International has been expanding self-order kiosks across the Popeyes system, with CEO Josh Kobza previously saying the technology could reduce wait times, improve order accuracy and "enhance the employee experience."

That rollout attracted unwanted attention this summer when a customer discovered a Popeyes kiosk asking for a tip after he had placed his own order, triggering complaints about "tipping fatigue."

The chain has also been fighting much bigger problems behind the counter. Popeyes reported a 6.5% same-store sales decline earlier this year, its weakest quarterly showing in roughly two decades, as executives pushed a turnaround centered on stronger operations, menu simplification and value.

Meanwhile, major franchisee Sailormen Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection with roughly $130 million in debt. Dozens of its Popeyes restaurants in Florida and Georgia subsequently closed or changed hands, and the bankruptcy is still producing legal fallout.

Sailormen recently sued RFI Ventures over a failed deal for 23 Orlando-area restaurants, arguing it should be allowed to keep the prospective buyer's $2.5 million in escrowed funds.

Related Stories

Popeyes $1.5M Lawsuit Alleges Chicken Cutlets Were Stuffed with 'Condom-Like' Objects
Life

Texas Couple Sues Popeyes for $1.5M Over Alleged ‘Condom-Like’ Object in Chicken

A Texas couple says a family meal turned into a health scare, while Popeyes says a restaurant glove likely fell into the batter and that it issued a refund and apology.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Popeyes Customer Claims Manager Attacked Her With Hot Fried Chicken
Life

Popeyes Customer Claims Manager Attacked Her With Hot Fried Chicken

'I was assaulted,' the customer claimed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo408 days ago
NC Man Breaks into Popeyes, Cooks Shrimp and Biscuits, and Gets Arrested
Life

NC Police Hunt for Popeyes ‘Biscuit Bandit’ After Bizarre Break-In

Police say the early-morning ‘Biscuit Bandit’ turned a Greensboro Popeyes into a secret kitchen before leaving with stolen food.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureRihanna Reacts to EJ Johnson's Paris Hotel Rejection After Fashion Week Shade: 'Damn'
2
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
3
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
4
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App