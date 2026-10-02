Life

Pat’s King of Steaks Cheesesteak Thrower Turns Himself in After Owner Offers $5K

The viral confrontation ended with a harassment charge after the customer surrendered to Philadelphia police—but the fallout isn’t over.

The Cheesesteak Caper Has Been Solved: Pat's King of Steaks Customer Arrested
Photo by Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A customer surrendered to Philadelphia police and faces a harassment charge after allegedly throwing a cheesesteak at Pat’s King of Steaks general manager Tom Francano.
  • Owner Frank Olivieri had offered $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, while rival Geno’s Steaks and community members rallied behind Francano.
  • Pat’s plans to ban cameras after footage linked the incident to a content creator who described throwing food at employees as part of his review routine.

Pat’s King of Steaks owner Frank Olivieri put up $5,000 and challenged a cheesesteak-throwing customer’s friends to turn him in. But instead of waiting for someone to claim a reward, the customer went to the Philadelphia police himself after the story went viral.

Authorities told 6 ABC that on Friday, Oct. 2, the man accused of throwing a sandwich into general manager Tom Francano’s face surrendered and has been charged with harassment. His name has not been released.

The development comes after Olivieri promised to find the customer captured on surveillance footage: “We’ll pull him out of whatever rock he’s living under right now.”

The man’s surrender comes as new footage surfaced from a content creator who described throwing food at restaurant employees as part of his review routine when he dislikes a meal.

Pat’s says it now plans to ban cameras at the restaurant, though it has not announced details of that policy.

Even Geno’s Steaks is backing Pat’s on this one. The competing shop across the street expressed support for Francano, focusing on the employee who was hit while working.

“In solidarity as people who get up and go to work every morning. I wouldn’t want it to happen to me. That’s somebody’s grandfather. They don’t deserve that,” Anthony Rossi of longtime rival Geno’s said.

Olivieri said customers and community members have also rallied around the restaurant, which his family has operated since 1930.

Before the customer surrendered, Olivieri offered a financial incentive to anyone willing to identify him—and questioned how loyal his online circle would be once money entered the conversation. “He assaulted my employee, so we’ll see how many of his friends that he has online are really his friends, see who’s going to turn him in first,” he said.

The owner offered $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges.

The dispute began on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when the customer returned to the window roughly 10 minutes after buying a cheesesteak. His assessment, according to Francano: “This steak’s garbage.”

The manager sought a second opinion from nearby customers, who said their sandwiches were fine. “That’s when he got a little pissed off, he got mad, and he picked the steak up and threw it at me,” Francano said.

Olivieri said surveillance footage showed the customer pulling the sandwich apart by hand before bringing it back to complain.

Francano had noticed the man taking pictures with a phone mounted on a pole before the confrontation, leading him to suspect he was a content creator. He also said he was unhurt after being struck.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Francano’s response to the customer’s complaint remains straightforward: “If you don’t like the steak, be a little nicer about it.”

Related Stories

Philly Police Offering $5K Reward for Identity of Cheesesteak-Tossing Bandit at Pat's King of Steaks
Life

Pat’s King of Steaks Owner Offers $5K to Find Customer Who Hurled Cheesesteak at Manager

Philadelphia police are investigating after surveillance video captured the bizarre sandwich attack at the iconic South Philly shop.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Florida Woman Arrested After Assaulting Man with Silly String
Life

Florida Woman Arrested After Assaulting Man with Silly String

The reason for the attack is unknown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo370 days ago
Nikki Glaser Roasts Katy Perry Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Pop Culture

Nikki Glaser Shades Katy Perry at Time100 Gala with Sexual Assault Reference

Inside the Time100 moment that turned a Katy Perry joke into a flashpoint for Ruby Rose’s assault claims and a decade of resurfaced stories.

Bernadette Giacomazzo160 days ago

Trending

1
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
2
MusicQuavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know
3
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
4
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App