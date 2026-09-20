Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Defends Guilty Vote as Lawyer Says He Faces Death Threats

The 11-1 deadlock triggered a mistrial, and prosecutors have not decided whether to retry Clancy as her defense seeks a not-guilty finding at a Sept. 29 hearing.

Desronvil moved to a secure location after facing death threats, doxing, and harassment, while a verified fundraiser for his security and lost work raised more than $340,000.

Michael P. Desronvil, the lone juror who voted to convict Lindsay Clancy, said the evidence convinced him she knew what she was doing and planned the killings.

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has broken his silence as his attorney says the fallout from the mistrial has included death threats, doxing, and harassment. According to The New York Post, Michael P. Desronvil, 48, was the only juror who wanted to convict Clancy, leaving the panel deadlocked 11-1 and ending the six-week trial without a verdict. Desronvil’s attorney, Edward Paltzik, said his client has been moved to a secure, undisclosed location amid concerns for his safety. A GiveSendGo campaign created to assist with security, lost work, and other expenses has now raised more than $350,000.

Desronvil also directly challenged claims from other jurors that he acknowledged having reasonable doubt but refused to acquit Clancy. “I didn’t have any doubts,” he said in a statement. “Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned.” The fundraiser’s organizer launched the campaign before Desronvil spoke publicly, and GiveSendGo has since verified his identity and designated him as the direct recipient of the donations. Clancy admitted to strangling her children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months—with exercise bands inside the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023. Her defense argued that postpartum psychosis left her unable to understand the wrongfulness of her actions. Prosecutors acknowledged that Clancy experienced mental illness but maintained that she remained criminally responsible, pointing to evidence that she sent her husband on errands and checked travel times before killing the children.

After seven days of deliberations and three notices that the jury was stuck, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial. The threats against Desronvil are not the only real-world consequences emerging from the online frenzy surrounding the Lindsay Clancy case. Patrick Clancy, Lindsay’s former husband and the children’s father, has begun a legal push against content creators and conspiracy theorists who have falsely claimed that he participated in the killings or helped frame Lindsay. No lawsuit has been publicly announced yet, but attorney Howard Cooper said law enforcement has been notified and warned that legal action is coming. “Enough is enough,” Cooper said, according to WPRI. “This spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop.” His statement accused influencers of exploiting the tragedy for attention and profit. And Cooper promised, “There will be consequences.” Prosecutors still have not announced whether they will retry Clancy. Her defense is asking Sullivan to enter a finding of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility rather than send the case before another jury, with a hearing scheduled for Sept. 29.

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