Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Draws More Than $100K in Public Support

Clancy admitted killing her three children but argued postpartum psychosis left her unable to understand her actions, and prosecutors have not announced whether they will retry her.

The unidentified juror now faces scrutiny over a dismissed 2021 domestic-assault charge and a restraining order obtained by his nephew that reportedly remained active during the trial.

The lone juror who favored convicting Lindsay Clancy forced an 11-1 mistrial and has received more than $100,000 through a fundraiser for security, legal bills, and lost income.

A fundraiser for the lone juror who prevented an acquittal in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has blown past $100,000 as scrutiny intensifies over domestic violence allegations in his past. According to People, the campaign was launched on GiveSendGo to cover potential security expenses, legal bills, and lost income for the still-unidentified juror. “If they come for him, and they will, this is to cover security, lawyers, and lost work,” the organizer wrote.

The money began pouring in after it became public that he was the only member of the 12-person jury who wanted to convict Clancy, producing an 11-1 deadlock and forcing Judge William Sullivan to declare a mistrial. That public support is arriving alongside serious questions about how the man was selected for the jury. He was charged in 2021 with assaulting his then-wife after his 13-year-old nephew allegedly saw him grab her by the throat and throw her into a dresser. The criminal charge was later dismissed, and his ex-wife reportedly declined to testify because she feared losing custody of her daughter. The same nephew obtained a restraining order against the man in 2025 after alleging that his uncle pushed him down and repeatedly punched him. That order was reportedly still active while the juror heard weeks of testimony in the Lindsay Clancy case. Massachusetts jury questionnaires ask prospective jurors whether they have been arrested, charged with a crime, or served with a court order. Because the juror’s completed questionnaire is not public, it remains unclear how he answered those questions. Despite misleading framing on TikTok, the allegations have not resulted in a finding that he committed misconduct during jury selection.