Chick-fil-A CEO Dodges Question About Company's Anti-LGBTQ+ History

The controversy dates to 2012, when former president Dan Cathy publicly opposed same-sex marriage and warned that redefining marriage would invite “God’s judgment” on the nation.

When Craig Melvin asked what Cathy would tell past protesters, the CEO invited people to try the company’s food and said anyone who walks through its doors will feel welcome.

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy said the chain focuses on “serving everybody” but repeatedly avoided stating its current position on LGBTQ+ rights during a TODAY interview.

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy was asked directly about the fast-food chain's controversial history with the LGBTQ+ community, but anyone expecting a clear answer about where the company stands today didn't get one. During an October 14 appearance on NBC's TODAY, Cathy repeatedly steered the conversation toward chicken sandwiches and customer service when pressed about the company's past opposition to same-sex marriage. The exchange unfolded during a wide-ranging interview with Craig Melvin, who asked Cathy about Chick-fil-A's position on LGBTQ+ rights nearly seven years after the company announced changes to its charitable giving practices following years of criticism.

"We're focused on hospitality, serving great-tasting food, and great service," Cathy responded. Melvin wasn't finished. He brought up the protests that erupted over the company's previous donations to organizations accused of opposing LGBTQ+ rights and asked what Cathy would say to those protesters today. "Well, for anybody that hasn't tried us, we'd love for you to come try and have our great-tasting food and the hospitality that we're known for," Cathy said. "I think that everybody that will be willing to walk in the door, they'll see that they're welcome to come eat with us." Melvin then pointed out that Cathy appeared reluctant to discuss that chapter of Chick-fil-A's history. The CEO offered another response centered on customers rather than the controversy. "We're focused on serving everybody that comes in to eat with us," he said.