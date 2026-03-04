Lisa Vanderpump Says She Considered Joining OnlyFans: ‘Naked Nanny Pinky’

Lisa Vanderpump has spent years building a reality television empire, but the Vanderpump Rules star revealed she once briefly considered entering a very different corner of the creator economy: OnlyFans. Speaking on an episode of Boyfriend Material, hosted by reality personality Harry Jowsey, Vanderpump discussed the growing presence of celebrities on the subscription-based platform—and admitted the financial potential caught her attention.

“But OnlyFans, I mean, the fact that they’re doing this,” Vanderpump said during the conversation. “They were like, ‘Oh, they’re doing OnlyFans.’ I was like, ‘Oh, really? I need to know more about this.’” Her curiosity, she explained, was sparked after hearing about the success of other public figures using the platform. One name in particular stood out. “I’d heard about it because Denise Richards was doing it, apparently making a sh*tload of money,” Vanderpump said. For a moment, she even considered whether it might be something she would try herself. But that thought didn’t last long. “I thought about doing it,” Vanderpump joked, before imagining what that scenario might look like. “Then I thought, you know, ‘Nanny Pinky, naked Nanny Pinky,’ because I’m a grandmother now.”

Jowsey immediately played along with the idea. “Let’s go, I’ll sign up,” he responded. Vanderpump fired back with a laugh. “What? Because you’re curious?” she said, before adding another joke about aging. “It’s still actually intact though, Harry. It is. As I said, you might have to hang me upside down, but it still looks pretty good.” While Vanderpump ultimately decided against launching an account, the platform has become increasingly popular among celebrities and reality television figures looking to connect directly with fans. Denise Richards—whose OnlyFans presence Vanderpump referenced—has been among the more visible names using the site. Richards recently made headlines alongside fellow ‘90s icon Carmen Electra after the pair teamed up for a joint Valentine’s Day collaboration promoted on their OnlyFans pages. The project was teased about two weeks before the holiday with a series of social media posts previewing the shoot.