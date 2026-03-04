Lisa Vanderpump Says She Considered Joining OnlyFans: ‘Naked Nanny Pinky’

Lisa Vanderpump has spent years building a reality television empire, but the Vanderpump Rules star revealed she once briefly considered entering a very different corner of the creator economy: OnlyFans.
Speaking on an episode of Boyfriend Material, hosted by reality personality Harry Jowsey, Vanderpump discussed the growing presence of celebrities on the subscription-based platform—and admitted the financial potential caught her attention.
“But OnlyFans, I mean, the fact that they’re doing this,” Vanderpump said during the conversation. “They were like, ‘Oh, they’re doing OnlyFans.’ I was like, ‘Oh, really? I need to know more about this.’”
Her curiosity, she explained, was sparked after hearing about the success of other public figures using the platform. One name in particular stood out.
“I’d heard about it because Denise Richards was doing it, apparently making a sh*tload of money,” Vanderpump said.
For a moment, she even considered whether it might be something she would try herself. But that thought didn’t last long.
“I thought about doing it,” Vanderpump joked, before imagining what that scenario might look like. “Then I thought, you know, ‘Nanny Pinky, naked Nanny Pinky,’ because I’m a grandmother now.”
Jowsey immediately played along with the idea.
“Let’s go, I’ll sign up,” he responded.
Vanderpump fired back with a laugh. “What? Because you’re curious?” she said, before adding another joke about aging. “It’s still actually intact though, Harry. It is. As I said, you might have to hang me upside down, but it still looks pretty good.”
While Vanderpump ultimately decided against launching an account, the platform has become increasingly popular among celebrities and reality television figures looking to connect directly with fans. Denise Richards—whose OnlyFans presence Vanderpump referenced—has been among the more visible names using the site.
Richards recently made headlines alongside fellow ‘90s icon Carmen Electra after the pair teamed up for a joint Valentine’s Day collaboration promoted on their OnlyFans pages. The project was teased about two weeks before the holiday with a series of social media posts previewing the shoot.
The photos featured the two actors posing in coordinated lingerie in staged settings around a private residence in Encino, California. The rollout was framed as the first time the two had appeared together on camera, with both directing followers to their subscription pages for the full release.
But when images from the campaign began circulating online, some viewers questioned the visuals themselves. A close-up photo showing intertwined legs on a couch—complete with a red stiletto heel and six toes on one foot—sparked speculation about whether the image had been heavily altered.
In a widely shared post reacting to the picture, user @TheKyleMac wrote, “Is this AI? They couldn’t fix this?”