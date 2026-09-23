DoorDash to Pay $131.5M After NYC Finds It Shortchanged More Than 260,000 Delivery Workers

The city will notify eligible workers in late October, and DoorDash must file monthly compliance reports and upgrade its payment software for the next three years.

Workers will receive more than $115 million, with some eligible for up to triple their missing pay, while $16 million will cover penalties and costs.

DoorDash agreed to pay $131.5 million after New York City investigators found it underpaid, paid late, or withheld wages from more than 260,000 delivery workers.

DoorDash is about to pay a hefty price for shortchanging its New York City delivery workers. The food delivery giant has agreed to a record-breaking $131.5 million settlement after city investigators found that more than 260,000 workers were underpaid, paid late, or never received their wages. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the agreement on Tuesday, September 22, calling it the largest worker settlement in New York City history. More than $115 million will go directly into workers' pockets, while the remaining $16 million will cover civil penalties and costs. And for some workers, the compensation could amount to significantly more than their missing paychecks. Under the agreement, a delivery worker who earned $1,000 but never received payment could collect $3,000. Someone who received that same $1,000 paycheck later than legally permitted could receive an additional $2,000.

"When a worker earns a wage, they deserve to be paid that wage — not tomorrow, not after a lawsuit, but on time and in full," Mamdani said. "DoorDash underpaid more than 260,000 workers, and today we are getting that money back." The investigation started with complaints from delivery workers who said their paychecks were either missing or arriving late. But as investigators dug deeper, they uncovered problems extending far beyond those initial complaints. The city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection examined billions of records, identifying more than 152 million payment transactions and 110 million working hours. Investigators discovered that DoorDash had excluded certain delivery and on-call hours when calculating wages, even after adjusting its hourly compensation to comply with the city's minimum pay requirements in December 2023. For affected workers, those missing wages weren't just numbers on a spreadsheet. "I gave DoorDash everything I had, and then they deactivated me and didn't pay me for my last week of work," said delivery worker Rosendo Tacam, a member of the Workers Justice Project. "I felt angry and disrespected."