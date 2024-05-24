NYC Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Killing 17-Year-Old Who Turned Down His Advances

24-year-old Javone Duncan has been sentenced for the 2022 killing of 17-year-old Rae'Lynn Cameron, who was shot after she turned down his advances.

As reported by The Brooklyn Daily Eagle, Duncan has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he left Cameron for dead at a party in East New York in March 2022. “This senseless shooting took the life of a young woman with a bright future,” said Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for his actions and is a measure of justice for the victim’s grieving family.”

According to evidence presented during the trial in 2022, Duncan—who was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in March this year—shot Cameron once in the chest after she rejected his sexual advances.

He fled the scene shortly after he fatally shot her, according to witnesses who testified during the trial. Witnesses also alleged that he brandished the firearm earlier in the night and pointed it at another partygoer, even going so far as to turn the safety on and off. Detectives found that a shell casing at the scene and a trail of blood matched witness descriptions of the incident. Surveillance video also showed Duncan leaving the apartment building following the shooting.