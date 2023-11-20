Joe Biden Jokes About Turning 81, Confuses Britney Spears and Taylor Swift

During the 76th annual White House turkey pardon on Monday, Nov. 20, President Joe Biden joked about "turning 60" and then mixed up Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

Biden pardoned turkeys Liberty and Bell on Monday, during which he joked that getting a presidential pardon as a turkey is harder than getting tickets to either Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour or Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. While introducing the two turkeys, he said the owners of the turkeys sang happy birthday to him, to which he added, "I just want you to know it's difficult turning 60."

"Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition," said Biden, who turned 81 on Monday. "They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say, even, this is harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or, or Britney’s tour. She’s down in, it’s kinda warm in Brazil right now."