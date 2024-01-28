Los Angeles Woman Clings to Speeding Getaway Car After Her French Bulldog Was Stolen

A Los Angeles-based woman risked it all after her French bulldog was allegedly stolen from her.

According to KTLA, the incident happened on Jan. 18 while Ali Zacharias was enjoying lunch with her dog, Onyx, at a Whole Foods in downtown L.A. around 2:30 p.m.

A woman suddenly began calling to the dog while approaching Zacharias’ table. The dog was sitting underneath her owner’s chair before the unknown woman grabbed the leash and began to walk away with him.

“I didn’t think that somebody was stealing my dog,” said Zacharias to KTLA. “I thought it was a misunderstanding, so I said, ‘That’s my dog, Excuse me,’ and she wasn’t listening.”

The suspect then walked outside and into a getaway car, a white Kia Forte sedan with a missing hubcap on the driver’s front side.

“I tried to follow her into the car, but I got in there and there were four people in the car,” Zacharias said.

She was pushed out of the car by the suspects who locked the doors. However, Zacharias stepped in front of the car and screamed for help.

“Nobody came and the next thing I know, the car’s driving into me and I fell onto the hood,” she added. “It was horrifying. As he started to go faster and faster I’m like, ‘I’m about to die. This is my death. Right now. I’m about to die.’”