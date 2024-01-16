Man Arrested After Two Week Search for Allegedly Fatally Shooting Ex-Girlfriend's Puppy

A Los Angeles man has been arrested after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s puppy.

CBS News reports that the man, David Sumlin, was on the run for two weeks before authorities apprehended him on Monday at around 12:10 a.m. local time. LAPD originally issued an arrest warrant for him on Jan. 2 after he and his ex-girlfriend got into an altercation.

The former couple were arguing on Jan. 2, with the exchange soon intensifying when he allegedly threatened to kill her pet. According to a press release from the LAPD, “Sumlin held a pillow over the victim’s dog and pointed a gun into the pillow. Sumlin then stated, ‘It’s either you or the dog,’”

According to the department’s statement, Sumlin fired twice through the pillow at the 4-month-old puppy. The dog was later taken to an animal shelter where it passed away. Law enforcement discovered two 9mm caliber shell casings at the scene, though it appears that they haven’t located the firearm.