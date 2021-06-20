Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama on Saturday.

As reported by CNN, eight of the children that died were between the ages of 4 to 17. They were riding in a vehicle heading up from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock. The nonprofit ranch offers shelter for neglected or abused children, per the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

The accident happened along I-65 northbound in the midst of a storm that swept through the state on Saturday. Known as Tropical Storm Claudette, the storm caused rain across the entire Southeast, making driving hazardous. The driver was apparently pulled from the burning vehicle, but paramedics weren’t able to reach the children in time. A 29-year-old father and his 9-month-old daughter who were in another vehicle were also killed. The father was pronounced dead at the scene, and the girl was transported to Regional Medical Center where she died soon after. Garlock added that the girl was wearing a seatbelt, but that the impact from the other vehicle proved to be too much.

Michael Smith, the CEO of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches said in a statement that the accident was “a horrible tragedy and loss.”

“This morning, I have been thinking about how we do not always understand the reason things happen,” Smith said. “However, we will continue to hold. onto our God for peace and comfort as our hearts continue to break. Please continue to pray for us as we navigate this difficult time.”