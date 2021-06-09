Michigan man Ryan Le-Nguyen has been released on bond after he shot and injured a six-year-old Black boy who attempted to retrieve his bike from a yard.

FOX 2 Detroit reports that Le-Nguyen threatened the young boy, Coby, with a sledgehammer before firing a shot at the child from the front window of his house. The boy’s father, Arnold Daniel, said his children were playing outside on their bikes in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, when they left their bikes in front of one of their neighbors’ home. When Coby attempted to retrieve the bike, he said that Le-Nguyen came out with a sledgehammer in his hands.

“He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast," Coby said. "[He] got a gun and BOOM shot me right here.” Thankfully, the boy only sustained injuries during the shooting, and the bullet went through his arm. He’s currently back at home and is recovering from his injuries, from which he is expected to be okay. Le-Nguyen was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, but he was released on a $10,000 bond just three days later.

While Coby appears to be in high spirits following the incident, his father is still confused as to why he was released on a bond “so low for trying to kill my kid.”

“Right now, he’s not even processing what happened. He doesn’t realize how close he came to not being here… But I realize it,” he added. Le-Nguyen has been told he is not to return home, but Daniel said he’s still concerned “because I don’t know what he’s capable of.”