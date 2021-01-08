Shopify announced Thursday that online stores affiliated with Donald Trump have been removed, a direct result of his role in inciting the violent behavior of his supporters at the US Capitol yesterday.

"Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence," a spokesperson said in a statement, per CNET. "Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause."

Shopify becomes the latest platform to punish Trump for sparking the unprecedented riots in Washington DC. His Facebook and Instagram accounts will be blocked until at least Inauguration Day. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Mark Zuckerberg said of the decision.

Earlier today, Trump delivered a speech where he gave as close to a concession as we're going to get. While he promised there will be an "orderly transition" to the Biden administration, Trump still found a way to contest the results of the election, and believed that there are facts supporting his claim, even though nothing substantial was ever presented to the court in the dozens of failed legal challenges.

PayPal has also shut down an account that was collecting money to fund a group of Trump supporters called Joy In Liberty for their trip to Washington DC. "PayPal carefully reviews accounts to ensure our services are used in line with our long-standing policy," the company said. "We do not allow PayPal services to be used to promote hate, violence or other forms of intolerance."