It didn't take long for some pro-Trump rioters to (supposedly) turn on their commander-in-chief.

Following the arrests of more than 100 Capitol rioters, legal teams are preparing their defense after Donald Trump left office without pardoning anyone charged in connection with the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

With no presidential pardon in sight, the attorney for one of the most notorious rioters, the horned, shirtless QAnon follower Jake Angeli, says his client evidently regrets being "duped" by Trump, pushing the blame on the former POTUS who is now facing his second impeachment proceeding because of the deadly riot.

“The request was of extraordinary value in that it accorded Trump an opportunity to do what his followers believed would have been the ‘honorable’ thing to do,” Angeli's attorney Al Watkins said, according to KMOV4. “Mr. Chansley, along with many others who were similarly situated, are now compelled to reconcile a betrayal by a man whose back they felt they had for years."

Angeli, whose legal name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, was made infamous in part thanks to his attire during the failed coup, where he was photographed wearing buffalo horns and grossly appropriating indigenous culture.

Trump issued a series of pardons before leaving office to Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and others, but none to his supporters who stormed the Capitol building following the "Stop the Steal" rally.

"He regrets very, very much having not just been duped by the President, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made," Watkins said in an interview with local news station KSDK.

The 33-year-old previously made headlines for refusing to eat after being arrested because he demanded an organic diet. Infuriatingly, the cops later gave in.

Angeli is facing federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, demonstrating in a Capitol building, entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.