Prosecutors say that Larry Rendall Brock Jr., a retired Air Force officer who took part in the violent (and ultimately fatal) attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, had intentions of taking hostages and possibly harming government officials.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer made these revelations while arguing that Brock should remain detained, an argument that was apparently rejected by Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton, who later released the former Lieutenant Colonel to home confinement.

"He means to take hostages," Weimer said in a Texas court, per CBS News. "He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government."

Brock, who was arrested in Texas last weekend after being seen on the senate floor in a helmet and vest while carrying zip-tie cuffs, also reportedly said on social media on the day of the Capitol attack that "men with guns need need to shoot their way in." He also, per prosecutors, referred to himself and others at the Capitol as "patriots."

While Brock is expected to face additional charges aside from the ones he's facing now, his attorney has responded to prosecutors' recent comments by claiming "it's all speculation and conjecture."

Also mentioned by Weimer when discussing Brock’s past, notably, is a letter from an ex-employer claiming that Brock had discussed killing people of a particular "religion and/or race." Additionally, Brock is said to have made references online to an impending civil war, as well as shown support for Trump's lies about a stolen election.