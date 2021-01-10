Reports have emerged that Mike Pence will be present at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

A source revealed Pence’s decision to ABC News, which arrives after Trump tweeted on Friday he wouldn’t attend the event.

Pence was previously unsure about whether he would be in attendance. On Friday morning when he left the White House, his press secretary, Devin O’Malley, said, “Vice President Pence and the second lady have yet to make a decision regarding their attendance.”

However, Biden said on Friday that he would gladly receive Pence at the ceremony, even though they had spoken about it.

“He's welcome. I think it's important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedence of how and the circumstances of which an administration changes, should be maintained,” Biden said. “And so ... the vice president is welcome to come, we would be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition.”

Biden was pleased when he heard that Trump wouldn’t show up for the inauguration: “I was told on the way over here that [Trump] indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration—one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on,” the president-elect told reporters on Friday. “It's a good thing, him not showing up.”

“He has exceeded even my worst notions about him,” the president-elect said. “He has been an embarrassment to this country, embarrassed us around the world, and is not worthy of the office.”