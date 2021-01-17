A new video has emerged that shows even more of what transpired during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

New Yorker correspondent Luke Mogelson, who was covering the Stop the Steal rally, took the footage. In the beginning, as the rioters storm the building, a person told police, “There's a fucking million of us out there. We are listening to Trump, your boss.” When they got into the Senate Chamber, someone said, “While we're here we might as well set up a government.”

In the video, you can see how driven the insurrectionists were to breach the Capitol, and determined to cause damage. When arriving at the Chamber, another person said, “Where the fuck is Nancy,” while someone else screamed, “Fuck the police” and “Fuck the blue” as they entered the building.

The clip shows that Congress members were in serious danger, with someone screaming, “Start making a list, put all those names down and start hunting them down one by one,” and then another person yelling, “Traitors get the guillotine.”

Jake Angeli, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” sat in Pence’s chair and screamed, “Mike Pence is a fucking traitor.” He then attempted to lead the crowd, chanting, praying, and yelling profanities. He also had someone photograph him at Pence’s desk.

In another instance, while looking at Ted Cruz’s notebook, a person said, “I think Cruz would want us to do this.”

Watch the entire footage at the top.