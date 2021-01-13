The FBI has arrested a Queens resident who is accused of plotting a second attack on Capitol Hill.

According to CBS2, 40-year-old Edward Florea was taken into custody Tuesday at his home in Middle Village. Investigators say the father of two and self-described Proud Boy member had called for another armed invasion of the U.S. Capitol just a week after a mob of Trump supporters seiged the building, resulting in multiple deaths.

Florea allegedly created an online post stating he wanted to arm people to travel to Washington, D.C. The FBI has charged him as a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

"They took him out, his wife, two children, and we saw weapons come out and some laptops," neighbor Larry Gianbalvo told the outlet. "I’m not a weapons expert. They weren’t small. They were fairly big."

The arrest is part of a nationwide investigation to identify those who may have been involved in last week's insurrection. Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, is among those who have been charged for their alleged involvement in the deadly riots. CBS2 reports federal agents have opened over 170 investigations after receiving tips about possible participants in the siege. As of Wednesday, authorities made more than 70 arrests in connection to the events.

"They’re openly advocating violence. That in and of itself is a crime," former FBI agent Manny Gomez told CBS2 about the series of arrests. "All local, city and federal law enforcement should be ready, and on standby, and have a plan and have leaders that will enforce that plan."