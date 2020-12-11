After four years, people still haven't learned that you can't hold President Donald Trump to his words. The slippery head of state has spent his entire administration moving on to his next lie faster than he can be pinned down for the last one. That hasn't stopped Twitter users from calling Trump on his use of the words "Biden administration," a seeming admission of election defeat from the president who still has not conceded.

"Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done," Trump wrote on Twitter. "They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!"

Trump clearly pivoted in the middle of that tweet to talk about how he wants the Supreme Court to hand him the presidency and pre-empt a Biden administration. But it's been a long year and people are taking their seratonin where they can get it. Replies and quote tweets clowned Trump for the seeming admision that he lost the election. #TrumpConceded trended on the platform after the post.

Meanwhile, Trump's supporters in state governments are still pushing to have the election overturned. Though most of Trump's own lawsuits have been thrown out, the Texas attorney general filed a lawsuit that makes up for its lack of standing with a whole host of political support. 17 state attorneys general and 106 House Republican legislators have signed amicus briefs supporting the case that hopes to toss out the electoral votes of swing states.